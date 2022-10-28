Sandra comes back to Volterra, in Tuscany, the little town where she spent her childhood. She is with her American husband, Andrew. She wishes to pay homage to her father who died in Auschwitz where she was still a little child. In Volterra, Andrew meets for the first time Gianni, Sandra's brother. He soon realizes that Sandra and Gianni have a secret since their childhood. (IMDb)
|Claudia Cardinale
|Sandra Dawson
|Michael Craig
|Andrew Dawson
|Jean Sorel
|Gianni Wald-Luzzati
|Renzo Ricci
|Antonio Gilardini
|Fred Williams
|Pietro Formari
