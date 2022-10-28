Not Available

Sandra

  • Drama
  • War

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Studio

Vides Cinematografica

Sandra comes back to Volterra, in Tuscany, the little town where she spent her childhood. She is with her American husband, Andrew. She wishes to pay homage to her father who died in Auschwitz where she was still a little child. In Volterra, Andrew meets for the first time Gianni, Sandra's brother. He soon realizes that Sandra and Gianni have a secret since their childhood. (IMDb)

Claudia CardinaleSandra Dawson
Michael CraigAndrew Dawson
Jean SorelGianni Wald-Luzzati
Renzo RicciAntonio Gilardini
Fred WilliamsPietro Formari

