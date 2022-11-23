Sandy - Agent Provocateur

Not Available

Sandy's most recent PLAYBOY TV series Agent Provocateur is an absolute winner, with the irresistible bi-sexual involved in boy/girl scenes for the first time ever! Sandy is a real life model agent and here she allows us a glimpse into her world, recruting young girls for porn stardom, allowing casting sessions to be filmed, and visiting porn sets. She even allows the cameras into her bedroom and fucks her girlfriend Sandra Shine in a super-hot lesbian scene. This exclusive PLAYBOY TV series is released for the first time in its original uncut version!