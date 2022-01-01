Sandy & Junior - Ao Vivo no Maracanã

Not Available

Live at Maracanã is the third live album by the Brazilian duo Sandy & Junior, released on December 20, 2002. It is also the first double album of the brothers: one of the versions was sold along with CD Internacional Extras. Two versions were available: A simple and double; the latter accompanied by the unpublished CD of the international career. The show was directed by Paulo Silvestrini and featured twelve dancers, twelve musicians and two backing vocals. For the show that gave rise to the CD and DVD, the stage counts with 19m of mouth, 15m of depth and 11m of height. On the sides, were placed two screens of 6m x 5m.