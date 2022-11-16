Sang-froid

Not Available

Medellin, 1973: a young girl, chewing bubble gum and playing with a top comes upon the body of a murdered man. She's intrigued, even cheered by the sight. Jump ahead 18 years: Gabriela is living in Miami, Florida, and her job, which she loves, is to clean up crime scenes. We see a particularly bloody murder, and the next day, Gabriela is there to clean it up. As she plays music, cleans, and imagines the crime, the murderer returns to the scene to remove evidence. He gets more than he bargained for.