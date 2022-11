Not Available

Arka finds an ancient inscription carved upon the stone and is determined to unravel the mystery behind it with the help of his paternal uncle and a linguist named Barsha. They embark upon a mission to find the missing filmmaker which takes them to the far flung village of Gorang. Their journey takes a new turn when they realize that not only they are being hunted by another unknown group of people for the metal piece but the metal piece itself is a treasure map.