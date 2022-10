Not Available

Morten Conradi has created a simple, but very powerful documentary about a unique destiny and a unique human being. Igor Trapitsin have given names and faces to the many Soviet prisoners of war who worked in the German slave camps in Norway during the war. After the liberation in 1945 met the director's father Igor Register. They established ties. In 2009 went director to Moscow to meet Trapitsin to hear and document his story.