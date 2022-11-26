SANGHARSH (TIMES OF STRIFE)

Not Available

Shot in Uttar Pradesh in the late 1990s just after the BSP lost political power and the BJP took over, Sangharsh takes us deep into the lifeworld of Dalit Panther activists in the state. By following three activists, one is taken on a rough trip in the slums and villages of Kanpur region, where these characters are determined to continue spreading the revolutionary messages of Ambedkar, come what may despite the backlash, and in a creative way. It is an emotional journey into the urge to struggle in order to assert one's humanity, when humiliation, exploitation and violence remain always around the corner.