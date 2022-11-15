Sangkar (2019)

Not Available

Adam is a celebrated MMA athlete, who must fight a nemesis that he cannot beat – Johan. In this fight, Adam fights dirty and manages to win. Rather than being a gentleman when Johan comes to congratulate him, Adams picks another fight outside of the cage and causes Johan to become invalid. This is a turning point for Adam but life is not as easy as just saying you are sorry. When he finds out from Reza that Johan has taken a turn for the worse and is now critical, Adam decides it is time for him to fight his ultimate competitor, a British fighter. Will he succeed in this fight? Adam will finally realize that the bigger obstacle is not just seeking forgiveness from God and Johan but to actually finally forgive himself.