Sangre en el ruedo

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Like every night, Manuel remembers the old days of glory, when after the war he was a famous bullfighter. He and his friend Juan were the fashionable couple. Now Juan is a prominent businessman in bullfighting. But Manuel's feelings toward him have changed radically: an inexplicable hated seizes him when someone mentions his name. It has been more than twenty years since that afternoon, when Manuel was bullfighting and fell to the ground.

Cast

Alberto ClosasJosé Domínguez
Francisco RabalJuan Carmona

