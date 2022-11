Not Available

Sangria is intended to discuss the women's role in Brazil since colonization until nowadays, once the females have been silenced and battered for ages. It's formed by 28 poems like a menstrual cycle. The poet, Luiza Romao, has recorded each poem in a studio and has invited 28 different female-artist to performing them. The guests came from distinct arts (photography, music, danse, grafitte, theater) and each girl has proposed an intervention. All the process was independent.