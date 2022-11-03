Not Available

Melissa is a young woman blessed with great fortune she has a blossoming career in fashion design, a slew of adoring friends, and a fiancé who is no less than the man of her dreams. Everything seems favorable until the night of her engagement party, for she is suddenly beset by visions of her dead sister, Magda. Soon, Melissa realizes that Magda's soul wishes to claim her life, believing that it was the life meant for Magda, had she not died. As Magda takes control of her body, Melissa sees her perfect life crumble.