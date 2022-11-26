Not Available

Sanitatum

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sanitatum Films

The sins of the wealthy are often buried, and it is the children who suffer in silence; it is they who bear the scars. Four survivors of childhood abuse, now high-functioning and successful adults, find themselves suspects in an investigation into a series of vigilante murders. Behind the careful facades of their households lie dark and disturbing secrets. Two detectives-a seasoned cop whose soul is jeopardy, and his impetuous female partner-attempt to track down a killer with an aberrant agenda and a creative vision of karmic justice. In order to find the killer and put an end to the murders, they seek counsel in a conflicted psychiatrist who finds herself in a dangerous position-torn between her patients, and falling in love with a detective who may unhinge their world.

Cast

