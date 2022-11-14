Not Available

The marks colonialism left appear throughout, not only the countries that were affected, but also the ones who profited. The ways in which each country decides to deal with those marks, however, differs in interesting ways. A perfect example of such disparity comes in the form of the black man, from the ways in which society sees him to the ways in which he sees himself. This documentary short will be told through a poetic journey of the black male's experience, presenting the audience with Godsway Anderson and Marcquis Graham, two black men from Ghana and the United States respectively. Their opposing stories will showcase the modern effects of colonialism and question how the lives of two unique men from two different countries, while seemingly distinct, intersect in interesting ways. The most interesting intersection, however, happens when the two discover that their future relies on the power of 'Sankofa,' which translates to returning to your roots in order to move forward.