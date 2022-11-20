Not Available

A wealthy businessman is murdered for the sake of wealth. His daughter Sapna is in love with Vinod. Dhanpat Rai, the businessman's cousin, despises Sapna's relationship with Vinod and sends her to a hostel. However the two decide to go straight with Dhanpat Rai and head to his grand manor. Soon the lovers find Dhanpat Rai dead and stuffed in a suitcase. Sapna and Vinod pair up with the police to speed up the investigation. Meanwhile the other members in the manor are being brutally killed by a burnt-face assailant, who has plans of his own.