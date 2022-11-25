Sans Cesse

Not Available

All is well for Nadija, a smart, beautiful feminist that consumes books like breakfast, plentiful and heavy. While Tommy, a nihilist hedonist whose sole purpose in life is to seek for pleasure while thinking true pleasure is inherently meaningless. They are not friends, nor lovers, but they practically know each other inside and out. Life is pleasurable with each other’s company but when Tommy starts to wonder about happiness that lies in a committed relationship, Nadija is forced to reassess her philosophies of life, of love, and of everything.