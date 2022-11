Not Available

In 1942, in the midst of World War II, Nazi Germany occupied France. The Resistance launched numerous escape networks to help people escape from Nazi to the allied Europe. Among them there was the network of escapes that acted in secret between Mendibe-Orbaizeta, a network so secret that it did not even have a name. Spies, clandestine networks, smuggling, solidarity, resistance, hope... All this and more is the documentary 'Sans nom sarea' (Sans Nom Network).