Sansani buseojin ileumiyeo

Not Available

In a quite mountain temple Chim-hae follows a path of asceticism under the instruction of the High Priest, Pop-yon. One day, the high priest sends him on an errand to another mountain temple known as Sowondang. Sowondang was widely renowned for the beautiful Buddhist nun, Myo-hon who lived there. On Chi,-hae's way back he spots the delightful Myo-hon in the distance. From that moment he realizes her existence is overpowering to his. Days later, his craving is fulfilled when he gets to meet her in their mist at Sowondang. They are immediately attracted to each other in this wonderful first rendezvous. However, they foresee a grim future lying ahead. While returning to his temple, Chim-hae gets lost in the mist causing great concern and confusion among the other followers. Three days later Chim-hae awakes to find himself at home in the temple after having been rescued by the monk. Known as Mubul who had found him in the mountains.