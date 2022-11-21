Not Available

Din Dayal Sharma works as a Head Clerk and lives with his wife, Godavari; 3 sons Vijay, his wife Uma; Shiva and Vidyasagar; and a daughter named Rajni. Their standard of living is middle-class and all three males contribute to this lifestyle with Vijay contributing the most as he is a Chartered Accountant. When the time comes for Rajni's marriage, she refuses to marry Jagmohan's son, and wants to marry a Christian by the name of Peter Fernandes. The marriage takes place, and she re-locates to the Fernandes' house.