A top man in the society, placed high in the educational world, loved and respected by all, worshipped by many for his great qualities, suddenly died far away from his personal surrounding. He died in the arms of a prostitute incognito. The shocking revelation, the unbelievable disgrace of the situation and the total absurdity of the fact created a quake of such magnitude in his close circle that the long nourished relations started to crack, crush and rumble down. Old father, wife, son, friends and colleagues faced a meaningless catastrophe with utter disbelief and with astounded inertia started to evaluate the long relation with hatred and pain.