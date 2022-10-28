Not Available

A trip to Lapland leads to immense changes in the life of a single mother and her seven- year- old son. Love, hope and efforts to save the life of the little boy will change dramatically the lives of the two grown-ups. “Santa” - is a story about human relations and often painful challenges that life poses. In order to overcome these challenges one must believe in the miracle of a fairy-tale and... breath in deeply the fresh air of the North. It’s so fresh, you almost want to drink it. And it’s worth living for. The movie contains breathtaking Lapland views and is peppered with Marius Ivaškevičius specialty humor.