Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Videocraft International

A postman, S.D. Kluger, decides to answer some of the most common questions about Santa Claus, and tells us about a small baby named Kris who is raised by a family of elf toymakers named Kringle. When Kris grew up, he wanted to deliver toys to the children of Sombertown. But its Mayor is too mean to let that happen. And to make things worse, the Winter Warlock who lives between the Kringles and Sombertown, but Kris manages to melt the Warlock's heart and deliver his toys.

Cast

Mickey RooneyKris Kingle / Santa Claus
Keenan WynnWinter Warlock
Paul FreesMayor Burgermeister Meisterburger / Grimsby / Ben Haramed
Robie LesterMiss Jessica / Mrs. Claus (voice)
Billie Mae RichardsLucy Van Pelt Meisterburger
Harvey KormanAli [Lucy's Friend]

