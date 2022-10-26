Santa Fe Trail

As a penalty for fighting fellow classmates days before graduating from West Point, J.E.B. Stuart, George Armstrong Custer and four friends are assigned to the 2nd Cavalry, stationed at Fort Leavenworth. While there they aid in the capture and execution of the abolitionist, John Brown following the Battle of Harper's Ferry.
|Olivia de Havilland
|Kit Carson Holliday
|Alan Hale
|Tex Bell
|Ronald Reagan
|George Custer
|John Litel
|Martin
|Van Heflin
|Rader
|Raymond Massey
|John Brown
View Full Cast >