Santa Maria

A story of a feud between two childhood friends that is reignited when one of them, big-time Seoul homicide detective Il-Do, decides to return to his hometown with his son to be a traffic cop. His first encounter in town is with reckless taxi driver Ho-Cheol, an old friend from his teen years. The two men have a complicated and bitter past; they were best friends until they became romantic rivals, and Il-Do won the heart of the girl they both loved, causing Ho-Cheol to undergo a mental breakdown. So when Ho-Cheol became Il-Do's superior officer in the army a few years later, he took every chance to make Il-Do's life miserable. Over a decade later, the two men take no time to reignite their hatred for one another, with Il-Do constantly targeting Ho-Cheol's taxi and showing up conveniently every time it breaks a traffic law.