Santa vs. the Snowman 3D

From the Academy Award nominated team that brought you Jimmy Neutron, comes the first-ever 3D holiday IMAX film, Santa Vs. The Snowman. Santa vs. The Snowman tells the story of a lonely Snowman who at first is swept away by the magical wonders of Santa's Village, only to ultimately wage war on Santa because he's jealous of all the attention Santa gets during Christmas time. An epic-scale polar war develops. The hilarious battle features such holiday defence mechanisms as hot chocolate squirt guns, giant Igloo Robot Walkers and even a 50-foot tall toy soldier manned by Santa himself.