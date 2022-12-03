Santana - Concert For The Americas

Not Available

The Concert for the Americas was a music festival held on August 20, 1982 in the Dominican Republic at the Altos de Chavón Amphitheater, a 5,000-seat, open-air Greek-style venue located approximately two hours east of Santo Domingo It was the amphitheater's inaugural event, with performers including Frank Sinatra with Buddy Rich, Heart, and Santana. Santana's set was cut short due to inclement weather. Songs performed: "All I Ever Wanted", "Primera Invasion" / "Searchin'" and "Black Magic Woman" / "Gypsy Queen".