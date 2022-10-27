Not Available

A husband and wife , Nina Halim and co her daughter Tuti live in comfort in a modern Malay village . Halim always a role model among his community as a successful career and a harmonious atmosphere of the household . In the house they live a married couple , Usin and Ana , and on the other is a vacant house that is waiting for people to rent . After the new neighbors moved next to their home, family Halim was haunted by strange events and in their homes. Starting with Tuti visible range up to glimpse the mysterious Nina often experience strange happenings that have never happened over the years. It all happened when Halim was not home . One day Nina started experiencing extreme stomach pain and Halim took him to the clinic. One night, Halim rushes home upon Tuti told Nina possessed and screaming . Finally met Nina Halim bring midwives . Midwives found that Nina and Halim has received santau because jealousy with happiness and success