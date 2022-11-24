Santhosh Subramaniyam

Not Available

The film begins with a baby taking his initial steps on a beach while the father is supporting him. The narrator in the background (Sathyaraj) states that, it is right for a father to support his child in his infancy, but questions whether the father should continue to hold the child’s hand even after he is 24 years old. As the credits roll, a visibly angry Santhosh (Jayam Ravi) begins uttering abuses at all the fathers in the world. When inquired about his disgust, he says that his father, Subramaniam (Prakash Raj), gives him more than what he asks for. He cites instances where his choices of dressing, hairdo and many others are stashed away by his father’s. However, he vows that the two things that will be of his choice would be, his career and the woman he would marry.