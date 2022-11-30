Santiago das Américas ou o Olho do Terceiro Mundo

Not Available

In a small island convulsed by the 1959 revolution, Santiago Álvarez used the Seventh Art as a political weapon and created an aesthetic that became a reference in the documentary field. Santiago, who called himself a permanent traveler through history, registered the most significant facts of his time, from the Cuban Revolution to the disintegration of the Soviet Block. He took to spectators from all continents a counterpoint to the history narrated by the United States Information Service, USIS. Through his works, we dive into the Cuban political and cultural scene, the tensions of Latin America, the Vietnam War, the countless conflicts for African independence, always with a peripheral look that is characteristic of his cinema, currently converted into a memory of a world in transformation.