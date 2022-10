Not Available

Vampire Prison stars Eloy Azorín (All About My Mother) as Gabriel, a vampire who has been sentenced to serve time for his sins at Santiago de Compostela, a prison for vampires. He appears to have found a way to avert the rules of his imprisonment and instead continues to indulge in parties and the torture of women but all that changes when he falls for Eva, a woman who isn’t at all what he bargained for.