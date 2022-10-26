Not Available

The strange voice of Yukie guides us through her memories before the end of time. Yukie awakens in the bodies of other women and recognizes herself in different places. William Vega, who premiered his first feature La Sirga at the Cannes Director’s Fortnight, takes material from diverse sources and assembles it to show, with sensual melancholy, the fate of a woman in her transit through the “final days” of a world that, like in Eliot’s poem, ends not with a bang but with a whimper.