Santiniho jazyk

Not Available

During his routine work, Martin Urmann, employee of an advertising agency, discovers a series of cryptic messages inscribed by the architect into his structures, and sets out to decipher them. His way is lined with mysterious murders which are obviously connected with his search. The fascinating power of the world into which he is gradually descending makes it impossible for him to give up his intention. He has to reach the end, where he anticipates a revelation which will totally change his entrenched view of the world.