1972

Santo Vs. Frankenstein's Daughter

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 9th, 1972

Studio

Dr. Frankenstein and her assistant, Dr. Yanco, are going to bring one of their experiments to life in Santo Vs. Frankenstein's Daughter. She intends to use a monster named Ursus to do her evil bidding. Using a youth serum to retain their vitality, the doctors set their sights upon none other than El Santo. They need his super human blood to regenerate a stronger youth serum. They kidnap Santo's goddaughter, Norma and lure him into Dr. Frankenstein's lab where he is captured and enslaved. Will Santo make it out alive?

Cast

Gina RomandDr. Freda Frankenstein
Anelo. A.
Roberto CañedoDr. Yanco
Carlos AgostíDon Elias
SantoSanto

