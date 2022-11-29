Not Available

A family drowned by silence, living their days of decline. On a hot December, the two brothers, María and Santiago, seduced by the same man, go through their sexual awakening with pain in a Christian universe that surrounds them. Framed in the transition of the nineties and the new millennium, the mystical family transits between a grim house in a Buenos Aires’ suburb neighbourhood and the Catholic school attended by the children. The house is invaded by a strange presence, perversity looks like beauty and a new sainthood is discovered.