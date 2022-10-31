Santos - 100 Anos de Futebol Arte

Not Available

A portrait of the one hundred years of Santos Football Club, where history is told by the real facts, their meaning and emotion. "To born, to live and to die Santos", the path of the first Brazilian football team to become World Champion twice since its foundation. From Pelé goals era to the irreverent football of Neymar’s generation, the history is told by supporters, players and historians, inserting the football passion into the cultural context of Brazil and inside each Brazilian as well.