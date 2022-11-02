Not Available

Santos Palace is a coffee shop in Belgium. There, a waitress serves a strange client. Their eyes meet, minutes pass and we seem to witness a love story that hasn’t began or may have already started, with its potential jealousies and passions, or which may never happen at all; another type of romance. The feeling of seeing or being seen, the rhythmical editing, the use of cinemascope to make objects and spaces appear as abstract forms, the predominance of detailed shots: these are all obsessions, forms and audiovisual ideas that explode in this surprising film.