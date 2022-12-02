Not Available

Cold-hearted and manipulative Kamla has fallen in love with a poor man and marries him and has a child named Santosh. She soon realizes that life is not fun living in poverty, and abandons her child and husband, and returns back to her father and his wealth. She re-marries millionaire Kailashpathi, and has a child named Kundan from him. Years pass by, Kundan and Santosh have both grown up. Kundan is the owner of the mill with his mom, while Santosh is a struggling mill worker, and a union worker. A confrontation ensues between the mill and the workers, and Kamla is able to negotiate a settlement and get the workers back to work, but fails to keep the promise. Santosh opposes this, and she sets her goons and Kundan against him. Santosh is abducted and held prisoner by Kamla and Kundan, and the only way he can be released is when he compromises with them.