Karthik(Nagarjuna) is a rich architect in Ooty. He falls in love with Padhu(Gracy Singh). Padmavathi takes her own sweet time to accept Karthik's love. Padmavathi has a cute cousin sister Bhanu (Shriya). Bhanu encourages their love and gives courage to Padhu. When Padhu reveals about her love, her father Rama Chandraiah (K. Viswanath) resists and asks her to marry the guy he has chosen for her. Padhu flees from home and marries Karthik. Padmavathi is very eager to get back to her parents and get their blessings. Karthik and Padmavathi migrate to New Zealand and they give birth to a kid named Lucky. Padhu dies in an accident. Rama Chandraiah has a very big joint family. A few of the family members opine that inviting Karthik and his kid for a marriage to be happened at their place would give an opportunity to get a closer look at Lucky.