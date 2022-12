Not Available

A day of the rice-planting. Preciousness of the labor to make one's food with oneself. Water of the ground (rice field), water of the sky (rain), the water of the person(sweat and tears), beauty of those water. This is a short movie about the current situation where these waters are contaminated by radiation from the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011. And it is the work which found hope to people planting rice with lovers.