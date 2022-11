Not Available

Jeremías Gallardo, a prominent Chilean journalist who, on January 29th, 1986, covers the last death sentence in the country, which was carried out in the prison of Valparaiso. That same day, his wife is giving birth to her first child at a clinic in the capital. Gallardo's return to Santiago becomes an inner journey where he will relive moments from his dark past, linked to the intelligence services of that time.