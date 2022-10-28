1959

Sapphire

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 1st, 1959

Studio

Artna Films Ltd.

Two Scotland Yard detectives (Nigel Patrick and Michael Craig) investigate the murder of a young woman of mixed race who had been passing for white. As they interview a spate of suspects -- including the girl's white boyfriend and his disapproving parents -- the investigators wade through a stubbornly entrenched sludge of racism and bigotry. Director Basil Dearden won a British Academy Award for his deft, sensitive hand at the helm.

Cast

Michael CraigInspector Phil Learoyd
Yvonne MitchellMildred
Bernard MilesTed Harris
Olga LindoMrs. Harris
Earl CameronDr. Robbins
Barbara SteeleStudent

View Full Cast >

Images