Sapthamashree Thaskaraha is a Malayalam film directed and written by Anil Radhakrishnan Menon starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Reenu Mathews in lead roles. The film, which will be produced by Prithviraj himself along with director Santosh Sivan and entrepreneur Shaji Nadesan under August Cinema, also stars Asif Ali, Sanusha, Neeraj Madhav, Nedumudi Venu and Mangolian artist Flower Battsetseg. A friendship is formed between 7 inmates in Viyoor Central Jail. Each of them has their own 'tragic story' about how they got in prison. When they find out that some of them have a common enemy, a ruthless businessman named Payas, they plan a heist to extract all of Payas' black money hidden in a locker