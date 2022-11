Not Available

In this animated tale based on beloved fable The Child and the Starfish, little Sara cares for a starfish washed ashore by a storm and learns that, with love, hope and compassion, she can make a difference in the world. With help from her brother, Josh, friend Toby and dog Flagg, Sara must return to the sea the many starfish stranded on the beach. This award-winning film features the original song, "There's Someone Looking Out for You and Me."