Sara Stein - Shalom Berlin, Shalom Tel Aviv

Berlin criminal investigator Sara Stein cultivates a low-key style. No superwoman, she abhors violence and relies on her gift for convincing others that she‘s trustworthy. Above all, she enjoys working in Berlin and Tel Aviv. Her being Jewish is a major asset, since she can navigate sure-footedly through the morass of explosive and impenetrable conflicts among Jews, Arabs and Palestinians. Sara‘s a team worker, whether she and her colleagues are working on the case of a murdered woman DJ in Berlin or that of a manslaughter out of compassion in Tel Aviv. Though she falls in love with the Israeli pianist David, she is fiercely independent and reluctant to commit herself. She lives for her cases and, beyond this, for a dream of peace in her beloved Israel.