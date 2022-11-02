sara (Tv series)

Not Available

Sara's mental growth stops in childhood, and returns to the embryonic stage. Sara enters a coma for several long years, due to psychological problems resulting from harsh conditions that she experienced in the process of childhood. By fate a young doctor (Hassan) decides to enter the clinic for treatment of mental illness where she is being treated, and tries to wake her from her trance. Sara wakes up from the coma and begins to retrieve her life. However, her greedy brother try to exploit her condition. Love blossoms between Sara and Dr Hassan, but the law forbids a relationship as she is deemed mentally incapable.