Not Available

Sister Fa is a trailblazing Senegalese singer and activist on the rise The first successful female rapper in Dakar's fiercely competitive hip hop scene, she's now courageously speaking out about the need for women's rights in her homeland In this hour-long documentary, Sister Fa's music and activism share the focus as she tours southern Senegal, including her home village, and gets young people talking and singing about an issue that until now has been completely taboo: Female Genital Cutting. A portrait of an artist as activist, Sarabah shows the extraordinary resilience, passion and creativity of a woman who boldly challenges cultural norms. It's an inspiring story of courage, hope and change.