Sarah Ang Munting Prinsesa

Sarah Crewe is the only daughter of the wealthy Capt. Crewe. They are based in India. However, Sarah is sent by her father to a boarding school in England. He gives her a doll named Emily and a young horse. Because of Sarah’s charm and innate kindness, she instantly earns popularity in school. She is also an excellent student and a good friend to everyone, including Becky, a maid. However on Sarah's birthday, she learns that her father gets killed in the war. Suddenly, Miss Minchin’s fondness to her turns into meanness. She takes all of Sarah’s possession and throws her out of her room to join Becky in the attic. From being a princess, Sarah turns into a maid. Despite the tragedy that happens to her Sarah, maintains her good girl disposition and keeps her positive outlook in life. But will someone save her from her miseries?