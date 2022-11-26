Not Available

Sarah Brightman: In Concert at Royal Albert Hall

    Recorded in September 1997 at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, Sarah together with the English National Orchestra, perform an unforgettable concert of well-known Classical and Broadway pieces by composers such as Puccini, Gershwin, Delibes, Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Included are memorable special guests: Andrea Bocelli, performing “Time to Say Goodbye” with Sarah, Andrew Lloyd Webber on piano while Sarah sings the title song from his musical 'Whistle Down the Wind' and a special duet performance of “Pie Jesu” with Adam Clarke.

