Sarah Brightman: In Concert at Royal Albert Hall

Not Available

Recorded in September 1997 at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, Sarah together with the English National Orchestra, perform an unforgettable concert of well-known Classical and Broadway pieces by composers such as Puccini, Gershwin, Delibes, Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Included are memorable special guests: Andrea Bocelli, performing “Time to Say Goodbye” with Sarah, Andrew Lloyd Webber on piano while Sarah sings the title song from his musical 'Whistle Down the Wind' and a special duet performance of “Pie Jesu” with Adam Clarke.