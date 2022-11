Not Available

Superstar crossover vocalist Sarah Brightman greets the new millennium with a bold sense of her unique musical niche in this live concert, La Luna. Drawing heavily from her same-titled CD, the material touches on images of the moon that reinforce its ambiguity as a force known to draw together "the lunatic, the lover, and the poet" (Brightman's revealing woodsy outfits and tinsel crown do seem to suggest a sort of Titania-like figure out of a New Age Midsummer Night's Dream).