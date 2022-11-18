Sarah Brightman Symphony in Vienna

Not Available

In January 2008, Sarah Brightman recorded and filmed Symphony - Live in Vienna within the mystical walls of Stephansdome Cathedral in the heart of where classical music evolved - Vienna, Austria. Renowned for its awe-inspiring Gothic architecture, the cathedral was the perfect setting to enter the magical world of Symphony lead by the voice of the beautiful, gothic-angel. The concert includes repertoire from her album Symphony and some of her most popular songs ("Phantom of the Opera," "Time to Say Goodbye").