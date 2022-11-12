Sarah McLachlan : Fumbling Towards Ecstasy Live

Not Available

Fumbling Towards Ecstasy was the first home video package from Sarah McLachlan, and is being re-issed in DVD format for the first time. This package is the complete uncut 90 minute Pay Per View TV Special that was aired across Canada and now includes a bonus photo gallery (featuring archival shots, some not widely circulated, as well as collected artwork from the Fumbling era (1994.) The DVD consists of live concert footage filmed in Spring'94 at L'Olympic Theatre in Montreal plus live-in-the studio sessions at Wild Sky Studio in Morin Heights, Quebec where Sarah recorded the Fumbling CD